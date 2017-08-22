Girl Who Survived One Month In Woods Reportedly Found Naked In Dirt, High On Meth

The woman who survived one month in the woods was reportedly found naked, scratched and bruised near in a wooded area in Alabama, 25 days after she last spoke to her parents, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Lisa Theris, 25, who claimed she survived her time in the woods by eating nothing but mushrooms, berries and muddy water, was likely just high on meth when she went missing, authorities have said to DailyMail.com. The two men – Manley Davis and Randall Oswald – who were with her were so “geeked out” that they believed she was dead, and actually blamed each other for her murder. One of them even claimed the other shot her in the head and buried her in the wooded area!

PHOTOS: DUIs, Drugs & More! Superbowl 51’s Biggest Scandals Uncovered

After the claim “We did a lot of ghost-hunting,” Bullock County Sheriff Raymond Rodgers exclusively told DailyMail.

Divers and cadaver dogs were reportedly sent out to search for bodies.

The two men – who clearly lied about the murder, since Theris is alive – are both being held on separate burglary charges. Theris allegedly refused to participate in a robbery with them the day of her disappearance. She too, however, had a stint in jail before the incident.

PHOTOS: Bobbi Kristina Brown’s Dark World Of Drugs: Photos Of BFF Who Was Arrested For Possession – Before Her Drowning

As Radar reported, Theirs walked out of the woods 25 days after getting lost in the area.

The woman who found her allegedly “saw something moving in the bushes as she was driving along the highway and turned around.”

Theris is currently recovering from the bizarre incident back home with her family in Louisville.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.