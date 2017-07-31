‘Will & Grace’ Reboot To Pay Homage To Fallen Star Debbie Reynolds

A new Will & Grace reboot will pay homage to the late Debbie Reynolds, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.

The iconic actress, who played (Grace) Debra Messing’s mom in the show, passed away in 2016 of deadly brain hemorrhage – one day after the tragic death of her beloved daughter Carrie Fisher.

Now, in honor of the fallen star, the show remake will recast many of its former celebrity stars.

A source has also claimed the sitcom will go from light-hearted to highly political!

The popular show aired its final episode on September 28 of this year, however, as Radar can reveal, there is much more to come.

