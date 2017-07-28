So Long Scaramucci! Anthony’s Wife, Deidre Ball, Files For Divorce

The wife of new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, has left her potty-mouthed and power-hungry husband.

Deidre Ball, who worked as a vice president under Scaramucci at SkyBridge Capital, has filed for divorce from her husband of three years after “getting fed up with his ruthless quest to get close to President Trump, whom she despises,” according to Page Six.

“She is tired of (Scaramucci’s) naked ambition, which is so enormous that it left her at her wits’ end,” a source told the site. “She has left him even though they have two children together.”

Ball, 38, and Scaramucci, 52, began dating in 2011. But recently, the Wall Street financier has been spotted without his wedding ring on, and his young wife was nowhere to be seen at a big conference he hosted in May.

“I don’t know who Deidre thought she was marrying but anyone who knows Anthony knows he’s an ambitious man,” the source told Page Six.

Scaramucci was recently named communications director – a move that prompted press secretary Sean Spicer to quit.

Since then, Scaramucci famously went off on some of his Washington cohorts, telling a reporter with the New Yorker that he thought now former Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, was a “f**king paranoid schizophrenic, a paranoiac.”

He then turned his attention to White House adviser Steve Bannon, commenting, “I’m not Steve Bannon, I am not trying to suck my own c**k.”

Story Developing.

