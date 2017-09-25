Wendy Williams’ Husband Caught In Explosive Cheating Scandal With Hot Young Mistress!

Wendy Williams‘ husband has been caught in an explosive cheating scandal with a young hot masseuse, sources tell the DailyMail.com.

In bombshell world news, the outlet charged Kevin Hunter with engaging in a long-term affair with 32-year-old massage therapist, Sharina Hudson.

Hunter, 46, is said to have been cheating on Williams, 53, with the mistress for more than ten years! Investigators covering the scandal claim the TV talk show host hubby’s secret double life includes splitting his time between the New Jersey home he shares with Williams and a $765,000 home in Fort Lee he bought for Hudson just nine miles down the road!

Public records show Hunter bought the property in 2004 and Hudson was listed as living there from 2015.

Sources say the father-of-one, who has been married to Williams since 1997 and shares teenage son Kevin Jr with the bubbly brunette, is “in love” with both women and has been doing everything in his power to accommodate them both.

Although a rep for Williams, Ronn Torossian, denies the claims of an affair, Hunter was snapped canoodling with his mistress in Morristown, New Jersey just days after he and Williams were photographed enjoying a romantic beach getaway in Barbados

What’s more — DailyMail.com even photographed Hudson sporting a massive diamond ring on her engagement finger

An informant snitches to the site, “Kevin is with Sharina three or four times a week, often staying over. They go to the gym together, they go out to restaurants together as if they’re a normal couple. But then he goes home to Wendy as if everything is normal there, too. He’s living a double life.”

It’s unclear to what extend Williams is aware of the alleged affair.

