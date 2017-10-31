Wendy Williams’Dehydrated’ & Tired After Fainting On Live TV

Wendy Williams‘s spokesperson has shared a shocking statement regarding the host’s current status, hours after she fainted on live TV, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

“Ms. Williams fainted on-air this morning. She is dehydrated and is on her way home for a good day and nite of sleep. She has been examined by medical professionals and is well. She is ok and will continue as shows as planned. She will address this on-air tomorrow,” said Ronn Torossian, spokesperson for Wendy Williams. “She has never missed a day of work and is looking forward on November 13th to her 1500th show.”

As Radar reported earlier today, Williams, 53, appeared wife-eyed and panicked when she announced her Halloween costume contest to her viewers. Fans screamed in fear as the star stumbled on stage and fell to the ground in her skin-tight outfit.

“That was not a stunt. I’m overheated in my costume and I did pass out,” she told the audience. “But do you know what? I’m a champ and I’m back!”

It seems all Williams needs for now is a cold glass of water.

