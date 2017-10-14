It’s War ! Wendy Williams Blasts 50 Cent: Get Your Life

Wendy Williams has hit-out at rapper 50 Cent in their raging battle.

The popular talk show host lashed out during her Hot Topics section on her show.

Williams. 53, posted a video clip on her Instagram to her 800,000 followers with the caption: HOT TOPICS: 50 Cent celebrated his son’s 21st birthday by throwing a “child support release party.” Keep watching at wendyshow.com.

In the clip she rips into the rapper saying: “I don’t care that you didn’t grow up with a father … And that your mom whatever happened when you were 8 and you were shot 9 times. You’re 42. You’ve got a 21 year old son. Get your life.”

The reaction came after 50 Cent – real name Curtis James Jackson III – originally posted a photograph of Williams on his Instagram in her bikini claiming she was ‘ugly’.

The 42-year-old notched things up further on his Instagram comparing Williams to ‘The Beast’ from the TV show ‘Beauty And The Beast‘ with split images of the pair side by side.

He wrote: “Your husband is not a bad man. he deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf*****. Focus on your own s*** b****. Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight your invited.LOL #50centralbet.”

He was referring to revelations that her husband Kevin Hunter has had a secret ten-year affair with a 32-year-old massage therapist.

The two have a long history of not getting along – with Williams critical of his parenting skills – the rapper has a son Marquise, 21, with ex girlfriend, Shaniqua Tompkins plus a son, Sire Jackson, 6. with model Daphne Joy.

