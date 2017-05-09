Wedding Bells For Andy? Cohen Madly In Love With Sexy Brazilian Boytoy

Andy Cohen might be ready to trade the Housewives for a husband of his own!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Cohen, 48, has started telling friends that his Brazilian boyfriend, Clifton Dassuncao, 28, could the THE ONE!

“Andy is legit in love with Clifton and everyone is shocked because he has started telling people that he is ready for monogamy,” an insider told Radar.

On April 30, the two lovebirds were caught on hand-in-hand on a romantic stroll through West Village, New York – where Cohen has resided for years.

“Andy has said he didn’t believe in monogamy because he never thought he would meet anyone worth his time,” the source told Radar.

3/31/16 Hello Thursday! Yesterday's afternoon adventure!!! Photo Cred: Big Red A post shared by Bruce Bozzi (@brucebozzi) on Mar 31, 2016 at 7:08am PDT

But now, “It is just a matter of time before he puts a ring on it!”

As Radar reported, Cohen and Dassuncao began seeing each other on the opening night of Cohen’s pal Anderson Cooper’s AC3 Tour in March 2015.

But although Cohen was extremely open about his many romantic trysts in his three books – Most Talkative: Stories from the front lines of pop culture, The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year, and the most recent, Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries – he simply referred to his current flame as “Brazilian Andy Samberg” in his latest tome.

Is he ready to call him Mr. Cohen? Stay tuned!

