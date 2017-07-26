Victim’s Girlfriend On Fatal Live-Streamed Car Crash: ‘I Don’t Blame Anybody’

The distressed girlfriend of deceased Jacqueline Sanchez has spoken out about the fatal live-streamed crash that killed her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Manuela Seja ­– the 14-year-old who survived the brutal crash brought on by an allegedly intoxicated Obdulia Sanchez – said she isn’t angry with anyone.

“Honestly, I’m not mad at anybody and I don’t blame anybody,” she said to KSEE.

“It’s all affected by social media. That’s what life is now and it’s going to advance more and more. That what it’s going to be about,” she said of Jacqueline’s live-streamed death.

She admitted that she has a box of notes and photos of her relationship with Jacqueline that she will cherish forever because “it shows how much she cared about me.”

“She wasn’t like everybody else,” Seja said of her late girlfriend. “She was just funny and she would be funny. She didn’t even need to try.”

Seja survived the incident, despite not having worn a seatbelt, with a few serious leg injuries.

As Radar can report, Obdulia, who live-streamed her sister’s death and is accused of driving under the influence, has previously shown troubling signs of violent behavior.

“I killed my sister, but I don’t care. I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry baby. I’m a hold it down,” she is heard saying in the video, as she films her sister’s bloody corpse.

Before the incident, the 18-year-old also posted another video, where she is seen swerving on the road.

As is seen on her Facebook, Obdulia has shared menacing posts in the past.

“Wish Me Luck because I got Court in the Morning. Hope I dont get locked up” she wrote on her wall.

Captioning a video of a group of cops she wrote, “F*** the pigs.”

In another chilling poste she said: “The moment you realize how irrelevant you are to the world. Life is a b***h and then you Die.”

Her Facebook profile picture also shows clear signs of violence, as it is a shocking image of her puckering her lips while holding a shotgun.

“She’s dead to me, if she dies tomorrow I don’t care. She’s a very bad person,” the disturbed teen’s uncle, Jose Sanchez, told Radar. “I feel so bad for Jacqueline, but I don’t speak to them anymore, and I don’t plan on going to the funeral.”

Her parents, who claim the incident has “ruined” their lives, have not seen Obdulia since the fatal crash. The teen, who was charged with murder and DUI, remains in Merced County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

