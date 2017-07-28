‘These People Need Help!’ Hear The Chilling Scene At Venus Williams’ Fatal Car Crash

Venus Williams’ fatal car accident scene was bloody and gruesome, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Radar obtained the audio of the hysterical 911 call made after Williams crashed into Linda and Jerome Barson’s car on June 9, and the details she gave were chilling.

First, the woman caller anxiously described the intersection where the accident took place and identified the two cars to the dispatcher. She made it clear that she was not involved in the accident, but she wanted the victims to get attention immediately.

“These people need help!” she cried to the dispatcher.

“No, but there are two people are hurt,” she responded when asked if the cars flipped over. “One lady is walking out of the car.”

“Everybody is talking,” she added. “The one lady in one car is walking and the other two people are still in their car. They’re elderly.”

Then, she described the location again and the directions that the cars were traveling in.

“They’re not on fire, there was smoke from the air bags though,” she reported about the cars’ condition. “The couple is still sitting in their car. Yes, definitely airbag deployment.”

“This elder — they’re talking but I don’t know what their injuries are,” she said. “This guy has a couple of cuts on his leg. He’s bleeding. His arm is bleeding.”

The dispatcher told her to apply a clean towel to his arm for pressure, but the caller said there was glass “everywhere” so she couldn’t tell if the towel in their trunk was clean.

The police arrived at that point, and the woman was able to identify Williams as “one of Serena’s sisters.” She also told the responding officers that “unfortunately she was at fault.” The police later put in their report that she was “at fault” as well.

Jerome succumbed to his injuries 13 days later, and Williams, 37, was slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit on June 29. She recently claimed that she is not responsible for the wreck because Jerome was not wearing his seatbelt at the time.

