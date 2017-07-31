Venus’ Nightmare! Williams’ Cellphone Wanted In Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Venus Williams wants to keep her phone records to herself, but now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that she may have to cough over her phone to the court!

The estate of Jerome Barson is suing the tennis pro, 37, over his death — and believes that her phone is crucial to their case, according to West Palm Beach county court documents obtained by Radar.

“Please produce for inspection by a forensic expert any and all mobile/cellular telephone devices that were registered to you or were available to you for use at the time of the subject crash, and refrain from deleting any data or information contained on such devices and/or making any changes or alterations to the devices prior to the completion of the requested inspection,” the request made by Barson’s daughter, Audrey Gassner-Dunayer.

Gassner-Dunayer explained in a separate filing that she attempted to subpoena Williams’ cellphone records, but the athlete “objected.” Now, she wants her phone to have an expert determine her actions “pertaining to the time period surrounding the subject crash” — specifically to find out if she was “distracted and or unnecessarily delayed in her reaction to applicable traffic signals and/or other surrounding traffic.”

Barson’s daughter previously requested Williams’ medical records in the case.

Williams slammed into Barson’s car on June 9 and injured him and his wife Linda. Police told her that she was “at fault” at the time.

