Vanessa Lachey’s ‘DWTS’ Partner Maks Gets Robbed After Their Feud Revealed

Pro dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy, whose feud with “Dancing with the Stars” celebrity Vanessa Lachey was exclusively exposed by RadarOnline.com, is facing more drama.

According to a report, law enforcement sources have told a website that a thief stole Chmerkovskiy’s golf club set, worth $10,000, out of his vehicle.

The dancer was reportedly parked outside a Hollywood Hills house on Wednesday night when someone drove up, opened up the trunk of Chmerkovskiy’s vehicle, and stole his golf clubs.

The report stated the man threw the clubs in his SUV and roared off before anyone could stop him and now police officers are investigating.

The apparent robbery happened hot on the dancing heels of Chmerkovskiy, 37, not showing up for the DWTS taping on Monday night. As a Radar source said, the pro ditched the dance night because he was tired of Lachey’s “diva demands.”

According to the Radar insider, 36-year-old Lachey’s ego is a huge problem during DWTS rehearsals. She has annoyed her fellow competitors—and especially, partner Chmerkovskiy, who has guided numerous celebrities on the show.

He skipped Monday’s show and another pro, Alan Bersten, had to step in and perform with Lachey.

But DWTS execs threatened to fire hunky Maks if he didn’t return to work with Vanessa, a Radar source said, and this week, the two have been seen rehearsing together.

As far as the reported golf club theft goes, it’s not the first time Chmerkovskiy has been victimized by bad people. As US Weekly has reported, Maks and wife Peta Murgatroyd (who dances with Vanessa’s husband, Nick, this season) experienced an attempted home break-in last spring. But they were safe afterwards.

