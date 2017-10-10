Vanessa Lachey Breaks Down Over Emergency Surgery On ‘DWTS’

On Monday’s episode of Dancing With The Stars, Vanessa Lachey, 36, confessed she had an emergency surgery when giving birth to her third child!

Phoenix Robert arrived 10 weeks early, so the terrified mom had to undergo a last minute procedure to deliver him safely.

“I was in the hospital on bedrest and then my water broke. I was only 29 weeks,” Vanessa, 36, explained to dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 37.

“I was on the operating bed and I looked up and I didn’t know a single face and I remembered thinking I hope the baby’s okay and don’t worry about me. Just make him okay,” she added.

Vanessa’s husband, Nick Lachey, 43, also opened up about the incident. “I’ll never forget. She called me in a panic: ‘They’re taking me in for an emergency surgery. Get here as quick as you can,’ ” he recalled. “I think as a man, you want to believe you can protect your kids, protect your wife. I never felt so helpless.”

Vanessa and Maks – who presented a united front after their feud – performed a passionate rumba mimicking Vanessa’s wedding dance with Nick. He sang the words as his wife danced with her partner.

“This song got us through some really tough times and helped us bond even closer as a family,” Vanessa explained of the intimate performance.

