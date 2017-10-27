Valerie Harper’s Cancer Hell: Medical Expert Says Actress Could Be Dead In Six Months

Battling Rhoda star Valerie Harper is ­facing her final curtain call after the medical treatments for the cancer ravaging her brain have failed — and an expert says she could be dead in six months, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

In a bombshell admission, her devoted husband, Tony Cacciotti, confesses the drug that’s been a lifesaver for the last four years is losing its effectiveness!

Now, she’s desperately trying an experimental drug — and if that doesn’t stop the disease — she’s a goner.

Longevity expert Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated the actress, reveals to Radar that the “available treatments” for Valerie’s type of cancer only “increase survival for three to six months.”

And radiation ­oncologist Dr. Jerome Spunberg says “this is a very ominous turn of events.”

“The drug that she’s on now is largely unproven,” notes the doc, who also has not treated Valerie. “And secondary drugs are usually not as effective as the first treatment.

“Survival is usually ­measured in months!”

The gutsy actress has already beaten the odds in her war against cancer.

In 2009 she underwent surgery to remove a cancerous tumor from her lung.

Docs later discovered she had leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, where the cancer spreads to the ­linings of the brain and spinal cord.

“Valerie refused to give in to the disease,” says a longtime pal.

She went on medication, including a drug called Tarceva — and bravely appeared on Dancing with the Stars!

And she recently starred in a short film, “My Mom and the Girl.”

A rep for the actress denies the situation is dire.

But Valerie’s pal says the new treatment “is a Hail Mary pass and there is no plan B.

“She’s living on borrowed time!”

