Valentine’s Day Jewelry We’re Buying For Ourselves

Great Valentine's Day Gift!

Whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day or Galentine’s Day, the day is really about love, right?? So why not show yourself some self-love and treat yourself to some fabulous new frosting! From classic silver drop earrings – to trendy gold-plated pendants – to glitzy tennis bracelets, every piece will make you sparkle for up to 80% off.


Save 78% on the guardian angel necklace, featuring a heart-shaped Swarovski pendant. It’s just $21.98 at the Radar Shop!


Save 73% on the Amora “Love” pendant, plated with 18k white gold and crafted with AAA grade CZ stones. Grab it for $40!


Save 62% on the Naked Swarovski sterling silver drop earrings, a goes-with-everything style that dresses up LBDs and plain tees alike. Each earring holds a naked 2.0 carat round Swarovski Element crystal. Get the pair for $18.99!


Save 66% on the Timeless Love necklace. Choose white-gold plated or yellow-gold plated for the link chain and bold heart pendant. Get it for $19.99!


Save 80% on these striking three-carat emerald-cut earrings. Get them in amethyst or aquamarine — either way, you’ll pay only $24.99.


Save 76% on the Amanda tennis bracelet in pink or silver. Delicate and outfitted with high-quality stones and a heart infinity design, the piece is perfect for all occasions. Get it for $39.99!


At 75% off, you’ll want these drop earrings in every color — pink, sapphire, emerald, and crystal. Dress up dresses and jeans alike — each pair is just $36.99.

