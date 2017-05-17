Val Kilmer Credits Prayer For Curing His ‘Cancer’

Devout Christian Scientologist Val Kilmer says prayers helped heal his oral cancer, even as he finally detailed some of the treatment he received in the hospital.

Taking part in an “Ask Me Anything” chat on Reddit, Kilmer, 57, was confronted by this reader question: “Your absolute greatest role ever was as Cancer Survivor. What would you want fans to know about having, and beating, the Big C.?”

“I am very grateful for all the prayers and good thoughts from around the world,” he wrote. “People that know I am a Christian Scientist make the assumption that I have somehow endangered myself, but many, many people have been healed by prayer throughout recorded history. And many, many people have died by whatever was modern medicine.”

The Top Gun actor reportedly was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2015, but kept denying it until finally revealing the truth last month.

“I did have a healing of cancer,” he admitted just weeks ago. “My tongue is still swollen altho (sic) healing all the time.”

Christian Scientist members believe diseases can be cured by prayer. Kilmer had long denied any form of cancer, previously only stating on a Facebook post that he’d been treated at UCLA “for a lump in my throat.”

But on his most recent Reddit post, Kilmer, who had previously been photographed with a tracheotomy tube around his neck, says even his doctors prayed with him, and for him!

“It was an unspeakable sense of universal support while I was briefly in the hospital,” he wrote. “Even 2 of my doctors mentioned praying with me, for me.”

