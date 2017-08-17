‘I Don’t Mind’: Usher Jams Out To New Music Amid Explosive Herpes Lawsuit Scandal

Usher is back in the studio and focusing on his music after his explosive Herpes lawsuit scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Just this Wednesday, the singer, 38, was seen jamming out to new tunes producer Jermaine Dupri at a recording studio in Hallandale Beach, Florida. Dupri shared a snap of the musical evening via Instagram, and despite the recent drama, Usher was all smiles!

The two had previously worked together, and are even responsible for two of the singer’s biggest hits: “Confessions Part 1” and “2.”

“I don’t know aboutchall [sic],” Dupri captioned the photo of him and Usher in the studio – referencing the star’s song “My Boo” with Alicia Keys. In the image, the eight-time-Grammy-winner sat laughing on an orange couch as the producer jumped up in the air and songwriter Bryan-Michael Cox looked serious in the corner.

As Radar exclusively revealed this past July, the “Yeah!” singer settled a million-dollar lawsuit after allegedly infecting a former lover – and celebrity stylist – with the incurable herpes virus!

Three other individuals have filed lawsuits against the Usher since then.

Attorney Lisa Bloom even claimed that Usher infected a man with the virus, after engaging in same-sex intercourse with him.

“Today I am filing a lawsuit on behalf of two women and one man who say they had sexual contact with Mr. Raymond,” Bloom said in a press conference earlier this month. “All of my clients allege that they’ve had direct sexual contact with Mr. Raymond, and one them has been tested positive.”

It seems, however, that the star’s light cannot be dimmed, even in the midst of this nasty legal battle.

