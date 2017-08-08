Usher’s Insurance Company Refuses To Cover Herpes Lawsuit Costs: He Lied To Us!

Following Usher‘s shocking herpes scandal, the singer’s insurance company claims the he didn’t just hide his diagnosis from his sexual partners, but from them as well — which according to them means they should not have to pay off his lawsuits, RadarOnline.com can report.

As is seen in the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the New York Marine and General Insurance Company does not feel it is their business to defend the star in his current or impending lawsuits regarding his herpes drama.

Apart from claiming he lied to them about his health status, and about a $1.1 million lawsuit he previously settled over the same issue, they also said that the virus does not count as a “bodily injury” and is therefore not covered in their agreement.

According to their policy, the company “does not provide coverage for an ‘insured’ who has a. intentionally concealed or misrepresented any material fact or circumstance.”

New York Marine has begun defending him in the case, and demanding to be reimbursed for any expenses.

As Radar previously reported, a victim recently showed proof that thanks to Usher’s contagious virus, she had “birthing complications” as well as “severe emotional distress,” depression and anxiety.

In a shocking turn of events, celebrity attorney Lisa Bloom claimed she was filing a lawsuit for two women and one man who allegedly had “direct sexual contact” with the singer.

