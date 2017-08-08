Angry Twitter Fans Blame J.Law For Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Split

Now that Chris Pratt has spilled the news about his heartbreaking split from wife-of-eight-years Anna Faris, fans have begun pointing fingers at Jennifer Lawrence, RadarOnline.com can report.

“The way Chris Pratt looked at Jennifer Lawrence in interviews… I saw this separation coming,” wrote a Twitter user.

While rumors surfaced back in 2016 of a possible romance between the Passengers co-stars, both Pratt and Lawrence completely denied the rumors. Even Faris herself – who admitted the gossip made her feel “incredibly insecure” – admitted they were false. These claims, however, have not stopped online bullies from blaming the shocking split on the 26-year-old Hunger Games actress.

“Doesn’t surprise me – did you see him and Jennifer Lawrence when on shows/chats together. #FlirtingMuch,” wrote a user.

“Today’s Headline: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris separating. Next Month’s Headline: Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence dating,” added another.

As Radar previously reported, the House Bunny star was very vocal during her Unqualified podcast about how she felt “blindsided” by the rumors regarding her rocky marriage and that the fact that there was so much physical distance between her and her hubby made it all the more “stinging.” “It’s been a little bit devastating,” she said.

Sources close to the former couple, however, claimed that it may have been Pratt’s rising fame what took a toll on their marriage.

“When they met, Anna was the more famous one, but now he is a huge star,” said an insider.

As Radar readers know, Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, share custody of their son Jack, 4. Raising him too has been a topic of conflict for the famous duo, as Faris claimed that she felt lonely taking care of him in L.A. while Pratt was off shooting big-screen hits in far-away areas of the world.

“Chris constantly told Anna how much fun they were having,” a source said of the actor and Lawrence, “all while she’s home in L.A. being a single parent.”

Wrote another angry Twitter user on the subject: “If we find out Chris Pratt is dating Jennifer Lawrence, I will quit Hollywood.”

