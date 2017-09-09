Helicopter Carrying Troy Gentry Hovered For Several Minutes Before Crash

Country star Troy Gentry, who was part of the hit duo Montgomery Gentry, probably died in terror, according to a new report.

The Blast website has obtained emergency dispatch audio which shows that the helicopter Gentry died in crashed after having hovered for several minutes in the air waiting for help.

Gentry, 50, died on Friday while en route to a New Jersey concert in the copter. His musical partner Eddie Montgomery was not on board and survives him.

The Blast has reported that the helicopter Gentry was aboard made a call to Burlington County, NJ officials reporting mechanical issues.

Police received the call around 1 p.m., saying the helicopter was in distress, said Joel Bewley, a spokesman for the Burlington County prosecutor’s office.

“Apparently he’s hovering right now waiting for the fire department to arrive. Mechanical issues … hovering currently. They are waiting for the fire department to arrive before they attempt a land,” the dispatcher said in the audio.

The dispatcher stressed to hurry, making it clear the helicopter had been hovering for several minutes.

But the helicopter wound up crash landing into a wooded area while approaching the Flying W Airport in Medford—just after emergency crews arrived.

Gentry, who performed in the beloved duo with Montgomery, was killed along with the pilot.

According to reports, Gentry was extricated from twisted wreckage in the helicopter’s passenger seat but he died while being transported to the hospital.

As the crash is being investigated, Gentry, whose Montgomery Gentry hits included “Lucky Man,” “If You Ever Stop Loving Me,” and “Gone,” is being mourned by his wife Angie, their daughter Kaylee, 14, and his daughter Taylor from a previous relationship.

The country world remains stunned and saddened to lose their friend.

Travis Tritt paid his respects, as did Blake Shelton, who wrote on social media, “Found this picture of me and my old friend Troy a few days ago.. I am heart broken.”

Making matters worse, another country star, Don Williams, also passed away around the same time. Williams died after a short illness.

Gentry joins a sad list of stars, including rocker Buddy Holly, who have died in crashes.

