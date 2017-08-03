Tori Spelling Tells Husband Dean To Refocus on Sobriety Amid Family’s Financial Woes

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott are in the midst of financial problems,and a source tells RadarOnline.com exclusively that the mother of five, 44, gave her hubby a harsh reality check!

According to a source close to McDermott, the struggling actor previously put his sobriety on the back burner — but has had a change of heart after a talk with his wife of ten years.

“Dean is focusing on his recovery again. He went through a period where he was not making his recovery the top priority in his life and it definitely started to take its toll on his marriage and family,” the source said.

PHOTOS: Inside Tori Spelling’s Life Of Lies: Her 20 Most Shocking Fake-Outs, Half-Truths & Hidden Secrets Revealed

As Radar reported, Spelling, 44, and McDermott were hit with a $220,000 default judgment in a bitter battle against City National Bank over an unpaid $400,000 loan. And as if that wasn’t bad enough, they owed the IRS close to $1 million in taxes, and he must make monthly child support payments to his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, after a court battle earlier this year.

“The last couple of months have been really tough on them and Tori could not afford to have him slip,” the source told Radar.

“But he didn’t fight her on this one. He is going to meetings again and he is close to his sober group of friends.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.