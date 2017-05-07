Tori Spelling And Jennie Garth Diss Their Former ‘90210’ Co-Star Tiffani Thiessen

Tori Spelling and Jennie Garth have stayed close friends ever since appearing on Beverly Hills 90210 together. But the actresses made it clear they DON’T care for another TV co-star, Tiffani Thiessen as Us has reported.

While appearing on RuPaul’s Drag Race on Friday, May 5, Spelling and Garth were guest judges for a parody of their hit 1990s TV show.

The VH1 reality show poked fun at the iconic drama by including a drag queen dressed as Thiessen’s character, Valerie Malone.

Garth, 45, couldn’t quite bring herself to say Thiessen’s name when she critiqued the performances.

“As Ti—, how do you say it?” Garth said before Spelling, 43, jumped in with, “Just say, ‘That which we don’t speak of.'”

The panel laughed as Garth smiled and said, “Yes, we know her as ‘That which we don’t speak of.'”

Former Saved by the Bell star Thiessen, 43, who was credited on 90210 as

Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, told Howard Stern in 2012 that when she joined the 90210 cast in 1994, “the girls were not very nice to me.”

But Thiessen said on Stern’s show that soon, she became “very good friends” with Garth. Thiessen even was there for the birth of Garth’s first child with then-husband Peter Facinelli.

However, Thiessen explained, “We had a falling out and we grew apart. I was the one who was hurt, let’s just say that.”

Thiessen also confided to Stern that she was no longer friends with Spelling, saying that things went sour when Spelling broke up with her first husband Charlie Shanian.

As Radar readers know, Spelling left Shanian in 2005 for actor Dean McDermott, whom she met on the Lifetime TV movie, Mind Over Murder. Despite a rocky marriage, Spelling and second husband McDermott had their fifth child, a baby boy, earlier this year.

“It was a hard situation for everybody,” Thiessen told Stern about Spelling splitting from Shanian. “We were close with Charlie … my best friend was Charlie’s roommate. It was hard.”

