‘Top Gun 2’ Is Finally A Go!

Tom Cruise is officially headed back into the Danger Zone!

RadarOnline.com has learned that Cruise will begin filming a long-awaited sequel to the 80’s classic “Top Gun.”

“It’s true,” the superstar confessed to Australian talk show Sunrise “I’m going to start filming it probably in the next year.”

Cruise flashed a giant grin when he admitted, “It is definitely happening.”

“You are the first people that I’ve said,” Cruise added. “You asked me, and so I’m telling you, it is going to happen.”

No word yet if co-star Val Kilmer will take part in the sequel. As Radar has reported, he recently confessed he’d had a “healing” from throat cancer.

Story Developing

