The ‘Iceman’ Cometh? Val Kilmer REALLY Wants To Be Part Of The ‘Top Gun’ Sequel

The Top Gun sequel is officially a go, and now Val Kilmer is practically begging Tom Cruise for a role, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Kilmer tweeted Wednesday, “friends said it’s official – #TOPGUN2 was announced today. I’m ready Tom. Still got my top gun plaque! Still got the moves! Still got it!”

Kilmer played Cruise’s rival, “Iceman”, in the 1986 flick. But so far, there has been no indication he will be invited back for the sequel. In fact, many reports already say the new movie will be heavily focused on Cruise, whose career has skyrocketed past Kilmer’s.

Some online commenters are also asking if Kilmer is still in Top Gun shape, following what he called “a healing of cancer” in his throat.

Kilmer is still recovering and has admitted that, “I don’t sound my normal self yet.”

Pictures of the 57-year-old actor also reveal a shockingly frail frame and large new throat scar.

As Radar reported, Cruise finally confirmed earlier this week that Top Gun 2 is happening.

“It’s true,” the superstar confessed to Australian talk show Sunrise. “I’m going to start filming it probably in the next year.”

