Tom Sizemore Claims He Had Coke-Fueled Hookup With Lindsay Lohan!

Troubled actor Tom Sizemore claims he once did cocaine with Lindsay Lohan — and insisted the two trainwrecks nearly had sex!

The recovering addict shared his story on The Night Time Show podcast, saying he almost hooked up with Lohan, but the drugs came between them.

“She was too high to ‘f**k’,” he said. “I had a hard-on though, so I guess that means I was ready to go.”

Sizemore wouldn’t reveal exactly when or where the encounter took place, but did admit Lohan was “young:”

“This is when she was on the road to becoming a world-class…a world-class…whatever you want to call it.”

PHOTOS: Lindsay Lohan’s Boozy Instagram Pics

Sizemore, 55, has long struggled with drug addiction, and was jailed last year for beating up his ex-girlfriend.

The Twin Peaks star also spent time in a drug rehab facility, after a video surfaced of Sizemore using crystal methamphetamine in late 2013.

Listen to Sizemore discuss his encounter with Lohan above, and give us your reaction in our comments section.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.