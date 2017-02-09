Truth At Last! Jax Tells All On Tom’s Explosive Drug & Porn Claims

Tom Sandoval tried to reveal Jax Taylor’s dirties secrets, but now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that there was not any truth to his claims!

Sandoval, 33, appeared on the Pump Rules Podcast last week and alleged that Taylor, 37, is an avid cocaine user. He also claimed that Taylor hooked up with a working porn star — and he was vetoed from brining her to Taylor’s birthday roast.

Instead, he only joked that, “have you ever noticed with Jax that it’s literally always allergy season?”

Now, Taylor denied Sandoval’s claims exclusively to Radar, saying, “I don’t know what that’s about, sorry.”

PHOTOS: Beach Bum! Bikini-Clad Alessandra Ambrosio Strips Down In Brazil

As Radar previously reported, Taylor’s birthday roast included jokes about his rumored gay hookup, and slams about not being able to please his girlfriend Brittany Cartwright in bed.

Now, Taylor and Cartwright, 28, are on the verge of a split despite their spin-offs pending premiere.

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.