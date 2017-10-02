Tom Petty On Life Support After Being Rushed To Hospital In Full Cardiac Arrest

Tom Petty has been put on life support after being found unconscious, not breathing and in full cardiac arrest Sunday night, reports claim.

Sources say EMTs rushed to Petty’s Malibu home and were able to get a pulse. The singer was then taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital.

He was rushed to the UCLA Santa Monica Hospital and our sources say he was put on life support.

PHOTOS: ‘Walking Heart Attack!’ Inside Rob Kardashian’s Medical Crisis

While Petty’s condition is unknown at this time, reports reveal he was in critical condition from the moment he was discovered unconscious.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.