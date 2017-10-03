Tom Petty 911 Call Released: Singer’s Terrified Wife Told To Star Give CPR Before Death

The chilling 911 call from Tom Petty‘s wife before his death has been released. As RadarOnline.com has learned, Dana York sobbed on the phone to police after she found her husband unconscious and not breathing in their home.

Terrified York made the call at around 10:45pm after Petty, 66, had suffered cardiac arrest in the Malibu home. The dispatcher asked her to kneel down on the ground and give her husband CPR.

Afterwards, he began to breathe “lightly,” but was rushed to the hospital immediately and declared brain dead soon after. He was taken off life support and remained in critical condition until he died peacefully Monday night.

“On behalf of the Tom Petty family, we are devastated to announce the untimely death of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend, Tom Petty,” wrote Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, in a statement this Tuesday morning. “He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of the morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40pm PST surrounded by family, his bandmates, and friends,” concluded Dimitriades.

