Grave Injustice! Final Resting Place Of Tom Hanks’ Mom Riddled With Trash

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that actor Tom Hanks continues to snub his mother Janet Frager’s grave — which was recently flooded and left in a state of complete disrepair following a torrential rainstorm!

Tammie Yeries, 57, who worked in the hospital where Frager was a patient before she died at age 84 last July, told RadarOnline exclusively, “It’s very sad that there’s no headstone or anything for her.”

Instead, Frager’s muddy gravesite at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Livermore, Calif., is riddled with refuse, including a broken cement border, discarded flowerpots and a traffic cone.

As Radar recently reported, Hanks paid for his mom’s funeral, but never attended the ceremony. Instead, his production company sent a check for the burial expenses, and they haven’t followed up since.

“She was a very generous and kind woman, she kept our local theatre afloat, she was always giving back to the community,” lamented Yeries, adding people in town would have pulled together to do something to pay tribute to Frager if they had known how dire the situation at the cemetery had become.

Sadly, a cemetery employee has confirmed to Radar there’s been no communication with Hanks about repairing the messy burial site.

Jane Archer, St Michael’s branch manager of the Diocese of Oakland Catholic Funeral and Cemetery Services, noted that she has not heard from Hanks, 60, or “the family as to what they want to do with that plot.”

“Until the family make a decision as to what they want, the grave will be the way it is,” she added.

“You want to respect other people’s loss but everybody should be marked where they are at,” said Yeries.

