Luann Gushes Over Married Life As Sleazy Tom Drools Over Old Flame Missy

Last night’s season finale of The Real Housewives of New York City highlighted the beginning of the end of Luann de Lessep’s marriage to her husband Tom D’Agostino.

While Luann presented her marriage as a happy one, it was clear by the end of the clip that D’Agostino was not on the same page.

As the episode kicked off, de Lesseps, in true de Lesseps fashion, couldn’t help but talk about how wonderfully married life was treating her.

“Tom and I have actually known each other all of a year and a half, so we’re still in our honeymoon phase,” she shared. “He’s just added so much to my life and it makes it complete.”

After the two finished up a tennis match, de Lesseps told D’Agostino she was excited about going to Tinsley Mortimer’s “Thank You” party for Sonja Morgan – who’d been letting the Southern socialite crash at her Upper East Side brownstone all winter.

“It’s gonna be fun because we can finally go to a party and not feel like everybody’s like talking about Lu and Tom,” de Lesseps said to D’Agostino as he nodded obligingly. “I’ve gotten to a place where I feel like everybody’s really happy for us and they’re settled with it, and it feels good.”

She continued praising her marriage to D’Agostino, explaining to the cameras, “After all we’ve been through, Tom’s still here, and that says everything. I was on a mission to make this work, and I did. And guess what? We’re happy, and I’m happy, and that’s all that matters.”

However, D’Agostino quickly left his wife’s side once the couple arrived at Mortimer’s party later on.

While Luann chatted with Bethenny Frankel and Dorinda Medley about — what else? — the joys of married life, her husband was busy chatting up his ex, Missy.

A few episodes back, Missy revealed to Ramona Singer that she had been dating D’Agostino before de Lesseps entered the picture. In fact, Missy only found out Tom was done with her when she walked in on him on a date with the Housewife at The Regency Hotel.

While de Lesseps stayed preoccupied, D’Agostino asked Missy if he could buy her drink. When she said no, Tom coughed. Missy jokingly asked, “What’s wrong with you? Are you sick?”

“I get all choked up when I see you,” he replied, before adding, “I can’t say that.”

The New York City businessman then decided to mention a moment from their past. “Last time I saw Missy she was walking off,” he said.

“Oh my god, yes! I totally forgot about that moment,” Missy laughed. “Wait, I want to hear your side of the story.”

D’Agostino wasted no time in agreeing to share the sordid details, but first he said he would have to de-mic. “All right, I’ve got to unplug this thing,” he said. “Hold on.”

Meanwhile, de Lesseps told Frankel and Medley how easy it was for her to drop the socialite lifestyle — and her Countess title — for D’Agostino. “I’m happy to be Mrs.,” she said.

However, it doesn’t seem like D’Agostino was ever that happy being her Mr.

As Radar readers know, de Lessep’s marriage was plagued by cheating rumors, and she was even allegedly seen slapping D’Agostino in a NYC restaurant. While confirmed they had a fight, she denied that it was anything more than a “lovers’ quarrel.”

Then, one week ago, de Lesseps announced she and D’Agostino were calling it quits after just seven months of marriage. She asked for privacy during this “sad time.”

What do you think D’Agostino said to Missy? Are you surprised he and de Lesseps couldn’t make their marriage work? Sound off in the comments below!

