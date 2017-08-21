Is Tom OK? Cruise Refuses Painkillers After Breaking Ankle — Because Of Scientology!

Tom Cruise is refusing treatment for his broken ankle because of his religious beliefs, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“Tom will not be taking painkillers or drugs for his broken ankle,” an insider told Radar, noting that he “will look to Scientology to cure him!”

Radar exclusively reported that Cruise, 55, needed surgery after breaking his ankle on the set of Mission Impossible 6 in London. He was jumping across buildings as a stunt and landed the wrong way.

“According to the Church’s faith, it believes that illnesses and accidents like this come because there is a Potential Trouble Source in someone’s life,” a source told Radar at the time. “A PTS comes because a member is connected to a ‘Suppressive Person,’ which is usually someone who has left the Church or is a non-believer.”

“In Tom’s case, he has a number of supposed SPs in his life, such as his ex-wives Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, who are both Catholic and left the Church. But daughter Suri is the biggest problem, as she is now living with her mother in New York and it’s rumored that he hasn’t seen her for over three years,” the source added.

Cruise even refused to send a present to his daughter with Holmes, 38, for her tenth birthday last year.

