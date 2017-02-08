It’s Raining Men! Todd Chrisley Addresses Gay Rumors In Shock Interview

Todd Chrisley took the airwaves to set the record straight on all those persistent gay rumors. On Feb. 8, the self-made millionaire and star of Chrisley Knows Best was a guest on The Domenick Nati Show and the topic turned to his sexuality.

Chrisley, 47, boasted that he is “flattered” that people think he gets “laid on both ends.”

And he insisted that his wife, Julie, is also thrilled that “as many men want her husband as there are women.”

“I’m never going to have a drought!” he added on the popular radio program.

As Radar reported, Chrisley was sued for sexual harassment after allegedly asking a male employee to engage in a sex act with him. He later settled the case.

And Chrisley’s estranged son, Kyle, once confessed that he thinks his dad may be hiding something.

“All the people he calls his best friends in the world…they’re gay,” Kyle said in a 2014 interview. “I used to work with him at Chrisley Asset Management. If one of the asset managers was going to take a piss, he would say, ‘You want me to come hold it for you?'”

Whatever the case, Chrisley insisted on The Domenick Nati Show that he has no issues with homosexuality.

“I don’t believe that’s a choice that you make,” he said. “I believe that you are the way God has made you.”

