Breaking News

Terror In Times Square: Car Crashes Into Sidewalk, Strikes Pedestrians

One person has been confirmed dead so far.

By
Posted on

Several pedestrians were struck by a car in New York City’s Times Square on Thursday around noon, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to one report, at least 13 pedestrians were hit in the horrific collision, with one person confirmed dead, the FDNY confirmed on Twitter.

PHOTOS: Terrorist Or Sadist? Why Evil Germanwings Co-Pilot Intentionally Crashed Flight — 10 Secrets From The Investigation

Photos taken by bystanders at the scene reveal a car, smoking from its hood, impaled onto a bollard at the corner of 45th and Broadway.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Comments