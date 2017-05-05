Reality TV Curse! ‘Shot At Love’ Star Ashley McNeely DEAD at 35

Ashley McNeely, a star of Tila Tequila‘s A Shot At Love, was found dead in his Beckley, West Virginia home Thursday afternoon, RadarOnline.com has learned. And cops confirmed there was “drug paraphernalia” on the scene.

Lieutenant Jason McDaniel of Beckley’s police department told Radar,”We received a call from a friend who became worried when he was not responding to her calls. And when she went over to place, she found him unconscious.” He was pronounced dead on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

According to McDaniel, McNeely was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, but there were some potential clues.

“There was drug paraphernalia found in the residence and what appears to be other illegal substances,” according to McDaniel. “But we can’t know for sure the cause of death until the autopsy is completed.”

“There was no foul play or physical injuries detected,” McDaniel said.

McNeely appeared on Tila Tequila’s A Shot At Love reality show back in 2007, but he was the fourth person booted off. He also appeared on That’s Amore!, a spinoff of the Tila Tequila reality show, and helped ring in the New Year in NYC with Ryan Seacrest back in 2004. McNeely was just 35 years old.

Story developing.

