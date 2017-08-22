Lindsey Vonn Phone Hacker Spills Nude Photos Of Star & Ex Tiger Woods!

Tiger Woods‘ ex girlfriend Lindsey Vonn has been hacked, RadarOnline.com has learned, and more than one X-rated photo of her and the golf star has been leaked!

“It is an outrageous and despicable invasion of privacy for anyone to steal and illegally publish private intimate photos,” Vonn’s spokesman told PEOPLE in a statement.

“Lindsey will take all necessary and appropriate legal action to protect and enforce her rights and interests. She believes the individuals responsible for hacking her private photos as well as the websites that encourage this detestable conduct should be prosecuted to the fullest extent under the law,” he added.

As Radar readers know, Vonn, 32, and Woods, 41, called it quits in 2015 after two scandalous years of dating. In her book, Strong Is The New Beautiful, she spoke out about her whirlwind romance with the star, saying she felt depressed and lonely for most of the time they were together.

The gorgeous ski racer is now happy and in love with former Los Angeles Rams assistant coach Kenan Smith, and will continue fighting back against the vile phone hacking.

