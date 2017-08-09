Tiger Woods To Enter First-Time Offender Program After DUI Arrest

Following his scandalous DUI arrest in May, Tiger Woods has agreed to enter a yearlong first-time offenders program that will take the charge down to a simple reckless driving count, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to his lawyer, the pro golfer is expected to appear in court on October 25 in order to plead guilty to reckless driving.

As Radar previously reported, Woods was accused of driving under the influence, after which he claimed that alcohol was not at all involved, but that his dizziness was instead caused by “an unexpected reaction to prescription medications.”

He admitted to authorities that among the pills were Vicodin and Xanax. According to authorities mixing such medications can cause “profound sedation” among other things.

He briefly checked into rehab following the incident – for the sake of his kids – yet checked out days later, saying he “completed an out of state private intensive program.”

According to police, the 41-year-old passed a Breathalyzer test with a perfect 0.00 score, but failed the field sobriety tests de to his hazy state.

