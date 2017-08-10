New Tell-All To Expose Tiger Woods’ Shocking Cheating Scandal With Club Worker Rachel

Handsome, talented and charming, pro golfer Tiger Woods held up his reputation as an honorable family man for the first years of his career, RadarOnline.com but after his affair with Rachel Uchitel was exposed, everything around him plummeted.

As is told in Reelz’s latest clip, Scandal Made Me Famous: Tiger & Rachel, Woods married gorgeous Swedish model Elin Nordegren in 2004. Five years later, the happy couple had a two-year-old daughter, newborn son and seemingly wonderful life.

Apart from being one of the world’s greatest athletes, Woods had a squeaky-clean image as a husband and father. In 2009, however, his dirty secrets began to come to the light.

Rumors of Wood’s infidelity started to make tabloid headlines. Regardless, both Nordegren and his fans believed Woods to be too smart, driven and family-focused to be guilty of such a thing. They were wrong.

As is revealed in the clip, during that same year, the pro golfer met Rachel Uchitel. The young beauty had just moved back to New York after two years in Vegas and was now working as an Operations Manager for lavish VIP clubs in Manhattan.

The Griffin – a NYC hotspot – was where the two first crossed paths.

After months of secretly dating with Uchitel, Wood’s wife discovered his text messages with her and exposed their shocking affair. The golfer’s marriage fell apart, and the rest is history.

