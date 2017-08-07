‘Southern Charm’ Shocker! Kathryn Cops To Secret Tryst With Thomas

Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel moved on from their bitter custody battle with a secret tryst!

The Southern Charm star confessed to the rendezvous on wannabe SUR-ver Rachael O’Brien‘s podcast, “Be Here For A While“, saying: “Do you want me to admit something? I’ve never told anyone this but after this year’s reunion, you know how in the past we’ve hooked up afterwards? That happened this year. And this is the first time I’m saying this!”

But, Dennis insisted that there is no chance of a reconciliation between the two when O’Brien asked if the former flames would ever get back together.

“I don’t know if he has the ability to commit long term,” the 24-year-old said. “We could be [really good together]. It would take a lot of work and at this point in his life, I mean, I don’t think he’s able to make that commitment to someone or some thing because he has never had to be accountable, I guess, to someone else.”

The reality star and the former politician, 54, met through Southern Charm and went on to have Kensie, 3, and St. Julien, 1, before splitting for good. Dennis went to rehab last summer and hoped to reconcile with Ravenel for her children’s sake afterwards. But, the couple never got back together.

Now, Ravenel has full custody of their tots and Dennis has visitation rights as long as she can remain sober.

