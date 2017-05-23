Mushrooms & Cocaine! Kathryn Accuses Ex Thomas Of Drug Abuse Amid Custody Battle

Kathryn Dennis just completed a stint in rehab, but her baby daddy is the REAL druggie, the Southern Charm star claims in a shocking new court filing.

In Charleston, South Carolina documents exclusively obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dennis, 24, claimed that Ravenel, 54, “is abusing alcohol” and “taking narcotics while the children are under his care.”

The young mother of Kensington, 3, and St. Julien, 1, also believed that her ex “has had illegal substances, including mushrooms and cocaine” at his home around the children.

In order to trick the court, she alleged Ravenel “shaved all of his body hair prior to submitting to a hair follicle drug test.”

Dennis is seeking full custody of her two kids as a result — and wants the disgraced politician to “submit to a full psychological evaluation…based upon [his] consistent use of opiates in conjunction with alcohol “ and “multiple instances of violent and erratic behavior.”

Radar previously reported that Ravenel was busted for cocaine possession in 2007 while he was serving as South Carolina’s State Treasurer. He went to rehab for two months, and was sentenced to 10 months in jail.

He was later arrested for DWI in East Hampton, New York in 2013. He pleaded guilty the following year, and a court clerk confirmed to Radar that he was only ordered to pay $1,400 in fees.

Ravenel and Dennis’ custody battle has been extremely bitter, as Dennis refused to cough up her own rehab records.

