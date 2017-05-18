‘This Is Us’ Star IGNORES Fans At Press Events: ‘It Was Downright Rude!’

The cast of This Is Us was in New York City this week for a big press push of their hit show, but it was not a pleasant experience for fans, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

While most of the cast members was friendly and kind to fans, one proved to be “downright rude,” sources say.

According to insiders, Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby, IGNORED fans at multiple events.

While the show’s biggest stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia and Sterling K. Brown stopped for selfies and autograph signings at each stop, it seemed their costar felt above it all.

“Fans screamed for [Chris] to come say hello at the NBC upfront, the after party at Del Posto and upfront. . .he couldn’t have been ruder,” one witness told Radar. “He wouldn’t even go over to do a selfie with three teenage girls screaming his name.”

“He shook his head and walked away.”

