The Queen Is Not Standing Down For Prince Charles To Take The Throne – Details

The Queen will not stand aside for Prince Charles despite recent rumors.

The 91-year-old monarch wants to continue her duties as long as possible and Prince Charles, 68, will only take over if she dies or cannot perform her role because of illness.

The world’s longest reigning living monarch is as committed to the role as ever despite her age.

A source revealed: “‘The Queen has always been so vehement that there will never be a regency unless she was sick to the point of being unable to perform her duties.”

Neither Buckingham Palace nor Clarence House is preparing for Prince Charles to take over and he will continue his duties as next in line to the throne.

The Duke Of Edinburgh retired from his formal duties earlier this month aged 96.

The Queen took over the British throne on her 21st birthday and she intends to honor the pledge that she made on that day.

She said: “‘I declare … that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service.”

