‘Texas Flip N Move’ Star Suzy Slay Arrested For Drug Possession

Before Suzy Slay was flipping houses on DIY’s Texas Flip N Move, she was getting busted for drug possession! Radaronline.com has obtained exclusive documents that reveal the former reality star’s shocking bust.

In court papers obtained from the County Court at Law No. 1 of Johnson County, Slay, who went by her maiden name Taff at the time, was arrested on April 25, 2003. []

“[Slay] did then and there intentionally and knowingly possess a controlled substance, namely hydrocodone of less than twenty-eight grams, including any adulterants and diluents,” the court papers read.

Slay pled guilty to the charges. She was sentenced to 12 months of community supervision and was ordered to pay $700.50 in fines.

The DIY star was ordered to attend and complete a drug offenders education program within 180 days and submit to drug/alcohol screening at the discretion of her Supervision Officer.

She was also required to complete 80 hours of community service.

Slay was released from community supervision on November 2, 2004.

Slay and her husband Cody were fan favorites of Texas Flip N Move before they left the series after season two. They share two children together.

