Teresa Under Fire? Giudice Flees The Country Amid Probation Violation

Teresa Giudice made a quick getaway after she found herself in trouble with her probation officer, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders told Radar that the Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 44, flew to Milan to join her costars in Italy, despite reports that she could be headed back to prison.

I have taken many pictures in my life but this is one of the best. Love u @Teresa_Giudice ♥️ pic.twitter.com/9Ihs6pS5GK — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) May 9, 2017

The reality star was caught going against terms of her probation by failing to report two traffic tickets in a timely manner, according to reports.

PHOTOS: Joe Giudice Chauffeurs Daughters To School On Teresa’s First Day In Prison — But Should He Be Behind The Wheel?

The officer’s official report stated that the mother of four was ticketed for talking on her cellphone while driving, and making an illegal left turn.

She was ordered to report any contact with law enforcement within 72 hours, but her officer said he found out much later than the deadline.

However, Giudice’s attorney James Leonard insisted to Radar that his client will not be heading back to the slammer.

“We are aware of what is required of Ms. Giudice and will continue to comply with the terms and conditions of her release,” he said. “Ms. Giudice continues to remain in good standing with probation, as she has since the day she was released.”

The reality star previously came under fire in January 2016 for getting pulled over after attending an event, but nothing came of the incident.

PHOTOS: ‘RHONJ’ War! Teresa Wreaks Havoc With Pals Melissa & Danielle At Posche Fashion Show

She served a one-year sentence for bankruptcy fraud, and her husband Joe is currently serving his 41-month sentence in New Jersey.

She may be in good standing with the court, but she was caught causing a scene at Kim DePaola‘s Posche fashion show last week while filming the Bravo hit’s new season.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.