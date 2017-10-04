‘So Long!’ Teresa Tells All On Sex Life With Jailbird Hubby Joe Giudice

Teresa Giudice‘s sex life has taken a drastic downfall since “Juicy” Joe Giudice went to prison, and RadarOnline.com has all the details!

“Hello! I haven’t had sex in so long!” Teresa laughed during an interview scene for The Real Housewives of New Jersey. “I mean, we all know where Joe is!”

The shocking revelation came after Margaret Josephs revealed that she and her husband use a “pot puss” during intercourse to stunned cast mates Danielle Staub, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker and Teresa.

“It’s this spray that you put on your puss and you’re supposed to have the most unbelievable orgasm,” Margaret said.

“I need that!” Teresa told her.

But, as Radar reported that scene quickly went as south as Teresa’s sex life after the 45-year-old got into a cake fight with Melissa.

Teresa also revealed in her new memoir that she is considering divorce when Joe, 45, completes his 41-month prison sentence — and she rarely visits him behind bars. Instead, her former friend Kim DePaola revealed that she was cozying up to another man.

