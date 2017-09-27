Teresa Giudice Reveals She ‘Has No Idea’ If She’ll Remain Married To Felon Hubby Joe

Teresa Giudice has confessed she no longer knows if her marriage to felon hubby Joe Giudice will last, RadarOnline.com has learned!

“Will I still be married to Joe in 40 years? I have no idea,” revealed the reality star to Us Weekly “You don’t know what life will bring.”

As Radar readers know, Teresa, 45, spent eleven months behind bars after she and Joe were held responsible for bankruptcy and fraud. Her hubby’s sneaky business decisions are what led them to prison, and what have kept him there to finish his three-year sentence.

Teresa claimed in a recent interview with Us that while she is still angry at Joe, 45, she is also sympathetic.

“I know he didn’t mean to do it intentionally, but I’m still mad at the situation. He should have been on top of everything!”

She claimed that Joe has many regrets, and that when he visited her in prison “he cried all the time.”

In her new book, Standing Strong, the star opens up about her time in jail as well as the tragic events that led her there. While she claims she has not thought of leaving husband Joe just yet, losing her mother has changed her entire perspective on life.

Speaking of how things will move forward in their relationship, Teresa said: “When he gets home, we’ll see. We have to ride this whole thing out. He has to serve his time, come home and do amazing. And then I’ll answer that question. But I am giving him a chance. That’s why I’m standing by him.”

She assured that she does not have a boyfriend and has never believed the infidelity rumors surrounding Joe either.

For now, Teresa is focusing on her children and her career, and when Joe returns home, she will decide if their marriage can be saved after all.

