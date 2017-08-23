Teresa & Joe Giudice Headed For Divorce After Explosive Cheating Scandals

Teresa Giudice doesn’t “love, love, love” her husband Joe anymore!

Us Weekly reports that the infamous RHONJ couple is headed towards divorce — and Teresa, 45, isn’t waiting until Joe, 45, gets out of prison to split!

Sources told Us that the Turning the Tables author has onl visited Joe at FCI Fort Dix “a handful of times” because “she’s loving her independence.”

“She’s becoming used to being quite free while Joe is away at prison,” the source said.

“The marriage may be over,” the source insisted.

Teresa has begun prepping her four daughters, Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 7, for the split as well. The insider noted “they have adjusted to life without dad in the house” as Teresa “learned she doesn’t need Joe.”

Teresa and Joe’s problems began when Teresa checked in for an 11-month prison stint in 2015 — the same year Joe cheated twice with a much younger mistress. Joe revealed that Teresa “would never leave him” at the time.

Then, Joe was caught cheating again with a strip club vixen, but Teresa denied that an infidelity occurred.

But, she confessed she knew about her husband’s philandering ways at the RHONJ season 7 reunion. The reunion aired after Joe checked himself into prison.

Now, Teresa’s life is crumbling on the new season of RHONJ as she’s forced to confront rumors that she cheated on her husband.

Do you think Teresa and Joe are over? Sound off in the comments!

