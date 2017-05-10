Teresa Giudice Ignores Probation Violation On Bikini-Clad Italy Trip

Teresa Giudice continued to avoid her legal woes this week on a trip to Italy, flaunting her bikini body all over Milan!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star posed for a photo on a balcony Tuesday afternoon, revealing the payoff of all her yoga practices behind bars!

“I have taken many pictures in my life but this is one of the best,” Real Housewives publicist Siggy Flicker captioned the photo posted to her Twitter account.

I have taken many pictures in my life but this is one of the best. Love u @Teresa_Giudice ♥️ pic.twitter.com/9Ihs6pS5GK — Siggy Flicker (@siggyflicker) May 9, 2017

Insiders told Radar that the reality star, 44, flew to Milan to join her costars in Italy, despite reports that she could be headed back to prison.

The reality star was caught going against terms of her probation by failing to report two traffic tickets in a timely manner, according to reports.

The Duomo Cathedral in Milan 🙏 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on May 9, 2017 at 10:37am PDT

The officer’s official report stated that the mother of four was ticketed for talking on her cellphone while driving, and making an illegal left turn.

She was ordered to report any contact with law enforcement within 72 hours, but her officer said he found out much later than the deadline.

This weekend I enjoyed a walk with Bella and my super stylish @diffeyewear ASTRO frames. All the girls have been trying to steal these from me as they love this style and they look great on all of us 😎 plus for every pair sold DIFF donates to a good cause. Use my code TeresaNJ for 25% off at diffeyewear.com #DIFFEyewear #latergram A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on May 9, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

However, Giudice’s attorney James Leonard insisted to Radar that his client will not be heading back to the slammer.

“We are aware of what is required of Ms. Giudice and will continue to comply with the terms and conditions of her release,” he said. “Ms. Giudice continues to remain in good standing with probation, as she has since the day she was released.”

The reality star previously came under fire in January 2016 for getting pulled over after attending an event, but nothing came of the incident. She served a one-year sentence for bankruptcy fraud, and her husband Joe is currently serving his 41-month sentence in New Jersey.

