Teen Brutally Kills Mom After She Refuses To Let Him Have A Puppy!

A teen was arrested after he brutally killed his mother in her sleep after she refused to let him keep a puppy, RadarOnline.com has learned!

Andrew Wilson, 19, of Michigan, allegedly shot his mom, Lisa Marie Wilson, 51, in her bed on Friday morning.

Police say he called 911 to say he found his mother dead.

After investigators determined no one but Andrew and his mom had been inside the house at the moment of the murder, the teen was charged with murder and felony firearm possession on Monday.

After officials confronted him, Andrew allegedly confessed to have taken a .22 magnum rifle from inside a cabinet in the home and shot his mother once in the back of her head while she slept. He then drove around and got rid of the weapon, but it was later found by police.

The horrific incident came after Lisa Marie had told her son he’d have to keep his dog at his father’s home.

Andrew has been denied bond and will appear in court on September 28.

