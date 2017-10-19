Teen Eager To Get ‘Away With Murder’ After Planning & Recording Pal’s Suicide

A Utah-based teen is facing a murder trial for planning, watching and recording his female friend’s suicide with his cellphone.

The teen, Tyerell Przybycien, 18, has been charged with murder and a misdemeanor count of failing to report a dead body.

Before the chilling incident, Przybycien texted a pal, writing: “It be awesome.” It would “be like getting away with murder.”

According to Yahoo News, authorities discovered he had planned the exact details of the 16-year-old Jchandra Brown’s suicide, and even gone with her to buy the rope, and spray air duster. He reportedly tied the noose for the girl – since she didn’t know how – and prepped the pedestal for her to stand on.

PHOTOS: Inside Robin Williams’ Secret Hell –– How His ‘Callous’ & ‘Cold’ Wife Made Life Miserable Before His Tragic Suicide

Investigators added that Przybycien picked up the Brown from work on may 5 and drove her to Maple Lake, a nearby location he had researched.

In the horrific cellphone footage – which was not released to the media – the teen is seen filming his female friend as she puts the noose around her neck and inhales the pressurized air. After inhaling the toxic gas, she passes out and falls off the pedestal.

The sick male teen kept recording for another ten minutes before fleeing, accidentally leaving his phone and credit card at the scene of the crime.

In Tuesday’s court ruling, it was decided that it was “reasonable to infer” the teen had caused Brown’s death, and if it hadn’t been for him she would still be alive.

Unfortunately, this is not the first assisted suicide RadarOnline.com has reported. Earlier this year, teen text killer Michelle Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter after sending her boyfriend 20,000 text messages where she encouraged him to commit suicide.

PHOTOS: Broke, ‘Suicidal’ & More! 10 Dark Secrets Of The ‘Flip Or Flop’ Split

Previously, other troubled teens live streamed their deaths for social media users and friends to see.

Tyerell Przybycien has yet to enter a plea and could face 15 years to life in prison.

Stay with Radar for updates.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.