Prostitution Scandal! ‘Teen Mom’ Star Arrested For Soliciting Sex For Cash

The stars of Teen Mom have been arrested for drug use, domestic violence and other shocking crimes over the years. But RadarOnline.com can now exclusively reveal that one of the stars has been locked up for prostitution!

Jenelle Evans’ former friend Taylor Lewis, who appeared on Teen Mom 2, was arrested for prostitution on January 28, 2016.



“The Defendant has been arrested without a warrant and the defendant’s detention is justified,” court papers obtained from Mecklenburg County in North Carolina read. “The Defendant named above unlawfully and willfully did agree to perform vaginal intercourse for the purpose of sexual arousal or gratification and for money.”

The case was disposed on May 27, 2016. After repeated attempts by Radar, the clerk of court would not confirm the sentence of the case.

As Radar readers know, Lewis was arrested on March 17, 2017 for common law obstruction of justice and simple assault. She was released on May 2 and given a GPS bracelet.

She was arrested again on May 8 when she violated the terms of her pre-trial release. Her court date will be on June 5. Her bond is currently set at $1 million.

Lewis is also the baby mama of Evans’ ex-husband Courtland Rogers. Rogers, 31, and Evans, 25, were married from 2012 to 2014. They were arrested in April 2013 for possession of heroin and assault for a domestic dispute.

Evans fought with Lewis over Twitter in 2013 when Lewis was photographed hanging out with Rogers, who she shares daughter JaJa with.

Rogers exclusively told Radar that he’s been supportive during his baby mama’s legal troubles.

“I still respect my daughter’s mother and I wouldn’t want to take her child from her,” he said. “I see [our daughter] once or twice a week. I want to make sure no one is stressed.”

