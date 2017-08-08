Chelsea Houska Breaks Down When Baby Daddy Adam Tests Positive For Meth

Poor Chelsea Houska can’t catch a break when it comes to her bad news baby daddy, Adam Lind.

On the latest episode of Teen Mom 2, the new mother of two, 25, learned that the frequent felon, the father of her 7-year-old daughter Aubree, had failed a drug test for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

“You don’t just do meth and get off of it,” she told an MTV producer. “You get hooked. The fact that he was doing it knowing he had to take a drug test every other week…It means he probably has a problem.”

“I wish she didn’t have a drug addict father, obviously.”

As Radar exclusively reported this spring, Lind tested positive for a “substantial” amount of meth just hours before a planned visit with his youngest daughter Paislee, 3. He was subjected to regular tests as part of his visitation plan.

In good news for Houska and Lind’s other baby mama, Taylor Halbur, a court mediation session to lower child support was canceled.

Houska’s close friend Kailyn Lowry, 25, also dealt with serious baby daddy issues.

When her ex-husband Javi Marroquin flipped out via text message upon learning her pregnancy with another man’s baby, she filed a protection from abuse order. (Radar was first to report the legal move in March.)

“You can’t be entering the house through basement doors, you can’t be showing up because you heard a rumor, you can’t be coming into my room, throwing things around because you’re upset,” Lowry vented to pal Sterling, referring to a previous fight with Marroquin. “It doesn’t work that way. Maybe he’ll take me seriously now.”

The couple came to an agreement in court, and Marroquin promised to stay 100 yards away from his ex and refrain from texting her, unless they need to discuss custody of their child Lincoln, 3.

If he refused to abide by the rules, Lowry told her friend, he could face jail time.

Far from Lowry in West Virginia, Leah Messer, 25, coped with her 7-year-old daughter Ali’s health problems stemming from her muscular dystrophy diagnosis.

The little girl decided she wanted to quit taking tumbling lessons because it was becoming too difficult. Though she regularly broke down over her daughter in the past, Messer stayed strong.

“I’m glad she wanted to do it and try it out,” she shrugged to ex-husband Corey Simms. “Whatever is best for her.”

Jenelle Evans, 25, also faced problems with her child. She found out from her mother Barbara that her son Jace, 8, had begun hitting others, including his own grandmother!

“If you were older and you did that, they would take you to jail!” she warned him. “You would get in a lot of trouble.”

Of course, Evans would know about assault accusations. She was most recently arrested on battery charges last year, though she was eventually found not guilty of the crime.

Lastly, Briana DeJesus, 23, attempted to convince her troubled ex Devoin Austin to spend more time with their 5-year-old daughter, Nova.

Will Devoin finally change his ways? Keep watching this season of Teen Mom 2 to find out!

